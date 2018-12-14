Revellers reminded to use licensed vehicles to get home

With the Christmas and New Year party season well underway people are being reminded to put their safety first when travelling home after a night out and only use licensed vehicles.

Licensed taxis all have a plate on the front and rear of the vehicle and a ‘Taxi’ roof light, and the driver should carry a badge from South Ayrshire Council, with photograph and licence number. A taxi can be hired from a rank or hailed in the street as well as being pre-booked.

A private hire car will also have plates front and rear and will have signs on the door ‘Pre-booked hires only’. These vehicles cannot be hailed in the street and if the hire is not pre-booked then the vehicle may not be insured and should be avoided. Again the driver will have a badge with photograph and licence number.

Any concerns - note the vehicle number and contact donna.scobie@south-ayrshire.gov.uk 01292 617 647.

Councillor Philip Saxton, chair of the South Ayrshire Taxi and Private Hire Operators Forum, said: “In the next few weeks thousands of people will be enjoying Christmas nights out across South Ayrshire and we’re sure the majority of people will be sensible and either join a taxi rank or pre-book a private hire to get them home safely.

“Drivers have been through a rigorous checking procedure while all vehicles operating in South Ayrshire are tested and inspected regularly to ensure that they’re clean, mechanically sound, insured and, above all, safe for the travelling public.

“By reminding people to use their common sense and put their own personal safety first this Christmas, we hope that no-one finds themselves having a journey they’d rather forget.”