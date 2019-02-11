Road safety message for new drivers

A ‘New Driver Early Intervention Scheme’ was delivered by Ayrshire police officers last week at the South Ayrshire Council ‘Employability and Skills’ Centre in Ayr.

The presentation, delivered by Inspector Lorraine Napier, aims to educate new drivers and those about to learn to drive about the importance of road safety.

Inspector Napier said: “The New Driver Early Intervention Scheme is an important road safety presentation. It allows us to engage with new drivers and discuss opinions and mind sets around driving.

“We hope that delivering these inputs results in a positive change in attitude towards driving and improves the safety of our roads.”

Statistics confirm that young and new drivers are more likely to be involved in serious road collisions and police officers have teamed up with the Motor Schools Association of Great Britain, local authority partners and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to deliver the scheme aimed at changing the attitudes to road safety of learner drivers, employers of new drivers, and full licence holders who have passed a practical test within a two year period.

For more information on the New Driver Scheme visit: http://www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us/new-driver-scheme