Rotary organised beach cleans along South Ayrshire coast

Girvan Rotary will be undertaking their annual Girvan Beaches Clean on March 30, and are hoping for a good turn out of local volunteers.

Groups will meet at Ainsley car park at Girvan south beach at 10.30am and at the lifeguard station at north beach also at 10.30am.

The groups will walk along the beaches, picking up all the litter they can find. Pickers and bags will be provided and people are asked to come along with suitable weather attire, boots and gloves.

The litter pick on the north beach in the past has been heavily supported by the residents of Golf Course Road and it is hoped they will join in again in similar numbers.

The Ballantrae Scouts and cubs are also committed to clean their beach and are currently arranging the details.

“Girvan beach is a beautiful stretch of sand and if you arrived as a tourist you would initially be very impressed, however, as you step on to the beach and see the quantity of ‘rubbish’ you might change your mind a little,” said Alistair Wallace.

“So why not put aside an hour on Saturday, March 30, and give us a hand. We will be delighted to see you.”

On the same day Ayrshire Rotary clubs will be cleaning sections of other Ayrshire beaches: Newton, Bentfield, Heads of Ayr, Fisherton, Dunure, Croy, Turnberry, Dunnymuck, Chapledonan, Doonfoot, Craig Tara, Prestwick, Troon and Barassie.

All in all, a big effort. So if any of these are closer and you would like to join them please do so.