Rotary Club of Girvan held their annual Burns Supper in the Royal Montgomery Hotel, where good food and grand entertainment was enjoyed by all.

The evening opened with comments from the Rotary president, Jim Henderson, followed by songs and a splendid Immortal Memory from the famous Ayrshire speaker, Rev David Ness. Other local performers were: proposer of Immortal memory, Rev Ian Stirling; toast to the lassies, Chris Savage from Culzean; reply to the lassies, Rev James Guthrie; drouthy cronies Ian Petrie; piper Laurie MacKinnon; and a vote of thanks from Iain Brown.

The people who attended were very fortunate in having three ministers as speakers.

The Rev Jim Guthrie senior minister of Carrick, who has had the privilege of one time being Minister of Kirkoswald and therefore Tam O’Shanter’s minister (he lies in Kirkoswald Graveyard).

They also welcomed Rev David Ness, a Burns Federation speaker and minister in Dundonald and chaplain to Prestwick Airport, and the present minister at Kirkoswald, Rev Ian Stirling.

A star studded cast of speakers for Girvan Rotary’s Burns Supper and a packed hall of invited guests.

It has been intimated “that the congregation on this occasion must have been the worst Burns’ Supper Singers in the whole of Carrick for 2019”. We couldn’t possibly comment on such a scurrilous rumour!