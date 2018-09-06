Rotary’s Message in a Bottle campaign

If you haven’t got a Rotary club bottle in your fridge - containing your medical information - then maybe it’s time you joined their Message in a Bottle campaign.

The Rotary Club of Girvan in conjunction with the Rotary Clubs of Alloway, Prestwick, Troon and Ayr & Prestwick Lions Club, supplies a plastic bottle in which you store all your important medical information and contact details - your name, your doctor’s name, emergency contact and other details which could be vital if you are found by a neighbour, the fire service or police.

The bottles are available free from your dentist, doctor, pharmacy, nurses, health visitors, Age Concern and many other local outlets. Once you have a bottle fill in the form included, put a sticker on your fridge to show that the bottle is inside, and put the second sticker inside your front door. The stickers will be recognised by all the local emergency services.

The Rotary Club of Girvan fully endorses this first class initiative and have purchased the bottles to be used by local residents in the hope that in the event of a crisis things can run just a little bit more smoothly.