Rowers clean up Girvan river bank

South Ayrshire’s beaches are looking in good shape after 70+ people turned out to give them a clean up at the weekend.

The annual Girvan Rotary beach clean has become a diary fixture for many local people keen to do their bit and this year the intrepid team cleared litter from three beaches - Girvan North Beach, Girvan South Beacn and Ballantrae - as well Girvan River and its banks.

A first for the event, which is organised by Alistair Wallace of Girvan Rotary Club, was the presence of Girvan Coastal Rowers who rowed along the Girvan River, picking up litter as they went.

“We think that about 70 to 80 people took part at the four locations and Kate Thomson, who ran the Ballantrae team finished her event with a bonfire and some grub,” said Alistair.

“The annual Girvan Rotary beach clean took place in very nice litter picking weather - it was a welcome change to have a dry, calm day.

“This year for the very first time we had the Girvan Coastal rowers cleaning up the banks of the River Girvan, and they did this from their boat.

“Bags and bags were collected and they did a very worthwhile job at locations that had not been tackled for years and years.

“We had a superb turn-out, with Ballantrae Cubs and Scouts, members of Girvan Rotary, members of Girvan North and South Parish Churches, pupils from Girvan Academy accompanied by their physics teachers Stephen Lam, members of Girvan Musical Society, Quarriers, residents of Golf Course Road and loads of others.

“Again we had the oldest ‘Ayrshire Rotarian litter picker’ on the beach - Peter Noble of Girvan who was 92 this year, and as many will know, a retired boatbuilder. We think Peter is the oldest litter picker in Scotland unless you know better.”

The litter collected came in all shapes and sizes - plastic bottles, discarded rope, dog poo bags, polystyrene, rags, tyres to name just a few of the items removed from the beach and river bank.

On the same day, other Ayrshire Rotary clubs were also hard at work picking up litter from beaches along the South Ayrshire coast - Newton, Bentfield, Heads of Ayr, Fisherton, Dunure, Croy, Turnberry, Dunnymuck, Chapledonan, Doonfoot, Craig Tara, Prestwick, Troon and Barassie.

“All in all a big effort,” said Alistair. “The Rotary would like to thank those who turned up and worked so hard to make a difference.”