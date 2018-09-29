Royal Regiment on parade in Ayr

South Ayrshire Council is welcoming the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland back from their latest tour of duty with a homecoming parade in Ayr this week.

Around 400 troops will march through Ayr town centre on Friday, October 5, where large crowds are expected to line the streets. They returned from Iraq, where they spent six months training and mentoring security forces, in June and are currently undertaking a series of homecoming parades in Penicuik, Glasgow and Ayrshire.

Leading the way will be Shetland pony Cruachan IV – the regimental mascot since October 2012.

The soldiers along with Cruachan IV will march from Wellington Square at 11.30am, past the Wallace Tower, Pavillion Road, Barns Street, Dalblair Road, Alloway Street and High Street before a civic reception at the town hall where operational service medals will be presented.

South Ayrshire Provost, Helen Moonie, said: “I’m sure the people of South Ayrshire will be out in force to cheer on the troops. I know how much a warm welcome means to the soldiers who can be away for months at a time.

“This year marks 100 years since the end of the First World War, so it is particularly poignant that we celebrate with those who have returned and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Lieutenant Colonel D C Close, Commanding Officer 2 SCOTS said: “2 SCOTS are looking forward to parading in Ayrshire, which is home for the majority of our soldiers. We always appreciate the support from the community, particularly when deployed on operations overseas.”