Safe streets initiative for the festive period

With Christmas on its way, South Ayrshire Community Safety Partnership’s festive safer streets initiative will ensure town centres are safe places to be during the festive season.

Throughout December and up until January 6, additional police officers will be out on the streets to ensure everyone can enjoy the run up to Christmas.

While on patrol, police officers will be joined by South Ayrshire community support workers, who for the first time will be wearing body cameras to capture incidents of littering, dog fouling as well as other forms of anti-social behaviour.

Once again this year, there will be taxi marshals on Boswell Street in Ayr to ensure everyone gets home safely and traffic restrictions will be in place there too. Ayr and Prestwick street pastors and St. Andrews first aiders will also be on hand to help if required.

Councillor Julie Dettbarn, South Ayrshire Council’s main representative for the community safety partnership said: “These measures are in place to ensure locals and visitors enjoy everything our towns have to offer during the festive season.

“The streets will be much busier, so the increased patrols are a reassuring presence for most people. South Ayrshire is a great place to be especially during the festive season and I hope everyone has a brilliant time but stays safe.”

Chief Inspector Derek Frew, chair of the community safety partnership said: “Festive Safer Streets is a multi-agency initiative aimed at keeping everyone safe whether you are Christmas shopping or celebrating the season with a night out.

“My officers will have a more visible presence in towns throughout South Ayrshire and we will be working with partners with the aim of preventing incidents and allowing everyone to enjoy this busy time of year. I would encourage friends, family and colleagues to look out for each other on nights out and ensure everyone gets home safely.”