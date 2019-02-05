Sandy the Staffie needs a new home

A recent survey of 10,000 people in Britain revealed Staffordshire bull terriers as being the nations top dog and the Scottish SPCA are taking the opportunity to highlight the 12 staffies they are currently trying to re-home.

The Scottish animal welfare charity was thrilled at the result of ITV’s ‘Britain’s Favourite Dog’ programme which aired on January 29, raising the profile of staffies and hopefully helping them find homes for the 12 dogs in their rescue and re-homing centres.

Scottish SPCA rescue and rehoming centre superintendent Sharon Comrie said: “It’s clear to see why they were announced as our favourite dog breed in the UK. They are friendly, loyal and affectionate dogs. They are real people dogs and thrive on human companionship.

“We currently have 12 super Staffies in our centres across Scotland. They’ve each been with us for more than 100 days but we’re still hopeful they’ll get their much deserved Staffie ever after.

“Sandy, who is being cared for at our centre in Ayr, is our longest current Staffie resident. He arrived over 267 days ago.

“Sandy is nine years old and has been with us since May 2018. He’s playful and absolutely loves his toys.

“He’s still a bit unsure of new situations, so he’ll need a patient owner to ease the transition into his forever home.

“As much as we love him, we’re desperate to find him the loving family he deserves.

“In addition to Sandy, we have 11 other Staffies in our centres that are still looking for their ‘Staffie ever after.’”

If you are interesting in rehoming a Staffie, or any other much loved breed of dog, you can contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 or visit www.scottishspca.org/rehome