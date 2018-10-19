Scenic outdoor film screening

An evening out at a cinema with a view was enjoyed by 40 members of the audience at a 4GEE Cinema screening at Cumnock Knowes, Carsphrain.

The BAFTA award winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, was screened outside on a hillside at Cumnock Knowes earlier this month.

For the second year running EE’s 4GEE Cinema, in partnership with BAFTA, has been touring the countryside for a series of 4G powered outdoor film screenings to rural communities across the UK.

“As the sun set over Cumnock Knowes, guests enjoyed all the trimmings of a perfect night at the movies with plenty of popcorn, pic ‘n mix and refreshments,” said a 4GEE spokesperson.

“Local catering was provided by Alistair and Tatiana and included delicious venison burgers. There were comfy beanbags, warm blankets, hot water bottles and fairy lights to make the viewing experience truly magical.

“During the evening, the audience settled in for an unforgettable evening right in the centre of Carsphairn’s breath-taking landscape. The serene setting and glorious weather made this a night to remember.”

The screenings are taking place in rural areas recently switched on to the 4G network by EE. Pete Jeavons at EE, said: “As part of our ongoing partnership with BAFTA, we constantly challenge ourselves on how to bring film to new audiences using the power of our network, and 4GEE Cinema is a great example of doing just that.”