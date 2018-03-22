Schedule of repair works for A77 road

Six A77 resurfacing projects are taking place over the next few weeks involving a series of overnight and weekend closures,

Evan Ferguson, Scotland TranServ’s planned maintenance manager said: “Due to a sustained period of wet and freezing conditions we’ve experienced an unprecedented number of carriageway defects on the country’s trunk roads.

“The A77 has been particularly affected by this prolonged wintry period. Transport Scotland has recently redirected budgets towards carrying out these essential road repairs, allowing Scotland TranServ to accelerate the construction of these major road maintenance schemes.”

Work started this week with overnight closures on the A77 at Kirkoswald until Thursday, March 22.

This is followed by a weekend closure of the A77 south of Girvan from 8pm on Friday, March 23, to 6am Monday, March 26, for resurfacing work north of Straids Pass, Kennedy’s Pass and Auchencrosh Farm, and work between Kilphin and Auchairne.

Phase 3 involves the weekend closure of the A77 north of Kirkoswald for resurfacing works at Auchenblane from 8pm on Friday, March 27, to 6am on Monday April 30, and overnight closures on Tuesday and Wednesday May 1 and 2, 8pm-6am.