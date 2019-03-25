School’s new head praised

Leadership, learning and teaching have been praised at Queen Margaret Academy, Ayr, Education Scotland inspectors highlighting the ‘significant impact’ of a new head teacher.

In January 2019, a team of inspectors from Education Scotland visited the school to review progress following a previous inspection, which had set out a number of areas for improvement.

They found that: the new head teacher and her new leadership team have established a clear vision to take the school forward; learning and teaching continues to improve and young people feel more listened to; parents and young people recognise the significant impact of the new head teacher and leadership team; plans are in place for parents and carers to take a more active role in school improvement; the new House system and buddy system have strengthened a sense of community: and a considerable number of staff have volunteered to offer S4 learners one-to-one support on learning and wellbeing as part of a pilot scheme.

Areas where further improvement is still required included: to develop the curriculum to reflect the needs, skills and interests of all learners; in staff evaluation of how well they involve young people in discussing their progress and attainment; and in ensuring that pupils have enough opportunities to discuss their wellbeing, learning and achievement.

Councillor William Grant, children and young people portfolio holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “This is a really good report and I’m pleased the hard work of the whole staff and school community has been recognised.

“The council is investing £25 million building a new Queen Margaret Academy and this report sets up the school very well for the move in October. Well done to everyone involved – it is onwards and upwards for QMA. “

Inspectors are confident that significant progress has been made and are not planning any more visits in connection with this inspection.