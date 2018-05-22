Scotland’s sheep farmers seminar at Ballantrae farm

Sheep industry experts will gather at the Ballantrae sheep and beef farm Kings Arms, courtesy of Robert and Caroline Dalrymple.

The National Sheep Association event is held every two years and this year’s one-day event on Wednesday, May 30, will be opened by John Scott who farms at Balkissock, Ballantrae, a former chairman of NFU Scotland’s hill farming committee.

The day’s seminars and workshops will focus on the impact of Brexit on trade, marketing and future support, the next generation and sheep health issues.

“The seminars are set to create huge interest with a tremendous line-up of speakers, all recognised experts in their particular field,” said organising committee chairman, George Allan, a representative with Carrs Billington Agriculture and Secretary of the Scotch Mule Association.

The panel of speakers will include Quality Meat Scotland chairman Jim McLaren, Dunbia/Dawn Meats representative Isla Roebuck, Scottish Institute of Auctioneers & Appraisers president Scott Donaldson, and AHDB Beef & Lamb Halal manager Awal Fuseini.

The final seminar at 2.15pm will focus on ‘What impact could Brexit have on future support’ and will be chaired by George Milne, NSA Scotland Development Officer. The panel will comprise of David Barnes, National Advisor on Agriculture Policy at Scottish Government, Phil Stocker, chief executive of National Sheep Association, and Jeremy Moody, CAAV secretary.