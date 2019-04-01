Scottish Youth Parliament elections

Four young people from South Ayrshire have been elected as Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs).

Ian Stewart (14) was elected uncontested as the MSYP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley; in the Ayr constituency, over 2,200 votes were cast and James McArthur (19) and Curtis McLean-Day (16) were elected as MSYPs.

Ilse Cuthbertson (19) was elected as one of the first-ever MSYPs to represent voluntary organisations in Scotland, and will be the MSYP for Carers Trust Scotland

The Scottish Youth Parliament is the democratically-elected voice of Scotland’s young people, providing a national platform for young people to discuss issues important to them and affect the change they wish to see.

The South Ayrshire candidates spent the last three months campaigning in schools, shopping centres, youth clubs, youth groups and Ayrshire College. Young people then cast their votes between March 15-29, using the secure online e-Voting platform, and the results were announced at the Citadel Leisure Centre in Ayr by South Ayrshire Council’s depute chief executive, Douglas Hutchison – Returning Officer for the election.

Ian Stewart MSYP said: “I wanted to get involved with the Scottish Youth Parliament because I believe I can make a difference. The overall experience of campaigning and standing has been great because it means I can meet new people and get my name out there. I have enjoyed the campaigning it has been a great experience. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during this time.”

Ilse Cuthbertson MSYP said: “Being an MSYP for Carers Trust means so much to me. I want to change carers’ lives or at least help. Being a candidate was stressful but a good experience, I would tell anybody to go for it. This experience will eventually allow me to build my confidence, but already it’s grown so much.”

Suki Wan MSYP, chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: “We know young people want to be involved in political decision making and want their voices to be heard.”