Search goes on for missing Girvan woman

Police officers investigating the disappearance of Patricia Henry have been in Girvan recently speaking to local people to try and gather more information.

Patricia moved to Girvan from Paisley in October 2017 and she was last seen in the November.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow said: “Extensive efforts to trace Patricia are still ongoing and this was a really worthwhile initiative.”

Patricia (46) is described as white, 5’ 10” in height of slim build and has shoulder length hair which is usually tied back. She has a tattoo of two clouds, outlined in blue, with a red rose and green stem with the word ‘Patti’ on her left arm.

Detective Chief Inspector Chow continued: “Patricia has had no contact with her friends, family or other agencies and we are understandably growing ever more concerned for her well-being. This is still very much a missing person enquiry, although we can’t rule out that Patricia may have come to harm. Her family are distraught.

“I would like to thank the local communities of Girvan, Paisley and beyond for their help so far, we do appreciate it.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3401 of Wednesday 14 March 2018.