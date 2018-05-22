Shedders offered new home

Girvan’s Men’s Shed has been offered a piece of unused land at Girvan Football Club to grow food.

The group, based in Girvan Town House, has been going from strength to strength since starting up in 2016, and is currently looking at various options for a permanent home.

They had been offered space in the grounds of Girvan Town House for a shed and now have a decision to make with a second offer on the table of space at the football ground.

Roddy MacDonald, Girvan Town Team co-ordinator said that the offer of space at Girvan Football Club ground gives them another option but the Town House and Glendoune Episcopal Church garden are also still in the mix.

The Girvan Football Club option was raised by Andrew Sinclair following discussions he has had with the club. Mr Sinclair recently visited the shedders at Girvan Town House to tell them of the latest development.

Girvan Men’s Shed is proving a popular venue to drop in to.

Last month it was Brian Whittle MSP who called in to see them and afterwards he said: “It was great to meet the guys from the Girvan Men’s Shed and find out how their plans for a shed of their own have developed. They’ve got some great plans for the future and I’m looking forward to visiting them again.”