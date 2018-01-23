‘Shocking’ A&E wait times

Over 50 NHS Ayrshire and Arran patients were left waiting in A&E for over 12 hours before being seen in a five week period up to January 7.

There were 34 people at University Hospital Ayr and 19 people at University Hospital Crosshouse who had to wait for over 12 hours.

After Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologised for the excessive waiting times faced by thousands of patients, local Labour MSP Colin Smyth described the situation as “truly shocking”.

The health authority also failed to meet its target of seeing 95% of A&E patients within four hours (82.5% were seen within four hours of arriving).

Mr Smyth said: “Having over 50 people waiting in A&E, often in pain for over 12 hours before even being seen is a huge black mark against this Scottish Government.

“Despite the best efforts of staff, once again we are seeing patient care affected by the current crisis in our NHS, as the Scottish Government go on the charm offensive to convince people that everything is fine and there are no problems.

“Staff are doing an incredible job in our hospitals but the truth is, with an ever-increasing workload and resources failing to keep up with demand, they can only do so much.

“There is only so many excuses the SNP can make before they realise the austerity they have imposed upon the budgets of this area are directly affecting services.”