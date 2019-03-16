Showmanship title for Alison

A 21 year old from Maybole took one of the top prizes at the prominent dairy industry event Borderway UK Dairy Expo last weekend.

Alison Hunter, of Myremill, Maybole, won the overall young showmanship title and a reserve championship in the Jersey cattle section. She also wins a sponsored trip to the European Confrontation in Belgium, an exclusive opportunity offered at the Dairy Expo and new to 2019.

The Borderway UK Dairy Expo was held by Harrison & Hetherington at Borderway in Carlisle, and showmanship judge Ben Yates, said: “This has been a fantastic competition and the standard has been really high.

“For me, the highlight was when we had 25 handlers in the mature handlers class and at such an outstanding standard. Of course, this takes nothing from our other classes, they really were strong and in-depth and the commitment from the younger members was fantastic. It was a pleasure to get out there.

“My champion, reserve and honourable mention – were three outstanding handlers, they really did a super job and were faultless. It was great to see so many handlers and the show that was put on here for them was a pleasure to judge.”

David Pritchard, joint managing director at Harrison & Hetherington, said: “Our next generation of dairy men and women is a very important focus for this event, so, I was delighted that we had almost 60 entries across the showmanship classes as it demonstrates that we have committed young people who are keen to take the industry forward.”

“We have had a fantastic show. Dairy Expo is a key date in the dairy industry’s calendar, and we have had all elements of the industry showcased.

“There have been demonstrations of cutting-edge equipment, the latest technology and machinery, as well as strong attendance from the breed societies. The businesses and genetic companies have been offering the latest information and advice to help dairy farmers to maximise production and minimise costs.”