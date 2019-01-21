Six charged with drugs offences

Drugs with an estimated street value of around £4,000 have been seized by police in South Ayrshire.

While patrolling the Viewfield Road area of Ayr on Friday morning, January 11, officers from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit observed two men standing beside a car, acting suspiciously. Officers searched the men and the vehicle and subsequently executed warrants at a number of properties across Ayrshire which resulted in a quantity of Class A drugs worth an estimated street value of £4,000 being recovered.

Four men and two women were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.