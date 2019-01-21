Snowdrops at Culzean Castle

Signalling the end of winter and the promise of spring, the Scottish Snowdrop Festival showcases Scotland’s most beautiful snowdrop collections including those at Culzean Castle.

It is one of 60 events taking place nationwide in celebration of the classic winter flower and visitors can discover a snowdrop wonderland across Culzean’s 600 acres on Friday, January 25, enjoying walks through the majestic woodland, past secluded ponds and along the clifftop, taking in the stunning Ayrshire views.

Catherine Erskine, chair of Discover Scottish Gardens and founder of the Snowdrop Festival in Scotland, said: “Over the years, more of us are falling in love with the dainty winter flower and very much look forward to the festival as gardens open up again for the new year. We are very lucky in Scotland to have some truly stunning sites to visit and as the festival grows in popularity, we encourage the younger generation to discover the world of snowdrops for themselves, as well as Ayrshire’s stunning landscapes and historic sites.”

There are currently around 20 species of snowdrops and over 2,500 named varieties.

VisitScotland supports the annual Snowdrop Festival and Gordon Smith, VisitScotland regional director, said: “With gardens, beaches, woods, trails and a cliff-top castle, Culzean Castle & Country Park is a fantastic attraction. To crown it all, on January 25, visitors can also enjoy the estate’s spectacular snowdrop offering.”

For festival highlights and events listings, visit https://www.visitscotland.com/snowdrop