Spring cleaning in South Ayrshire

Efforts in South Ayrshire to clear the area of litter have been given a boost by South of Scotland Conservative MSP Brian Whittle.

Mr Whittle joined environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful, in applauding the efforts of local residents from across the region who are participating in its annual Spring Clean campaign, which is taking place across the country throughout April and May.

Keep Scotland Scotland Beautiful is supporting communities to take part and help remove litter from their local area - transforming the places that they live in and improving the areas that they care for.

Throughout April and May, Keep Scotland Beautiful will be working with Ayrshire residents, businesses, schools and community groups to arrange their own Clean Up events to remove rubbish from local streets, parks and public areas.

Mr Whittle said: “Litter is one of the most common concerns constituents raise with me so it’s great to see people across the area getting involved in the Spring Clean campaign.

“Dropping litter isn’t just inconsiderate, it spoils the look of the area and can harm wildlife. I’m delighted to see people taking pride in their communities and taking action to clean up their area.

“I hope that this year’s Spring Clean campaign is a great success.”

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, commented: “Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling for people across the country to take part in our annual Spring Clean campaign. Every April and May thousands of volunteers take to the streets and remove a significant amount of litter from their local communities.

“We are very proud of everyone’s hard work and hope that everyone will take part - helping to make 2019 the most successful Spring Clean campaign to date.”