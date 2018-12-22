Station Hotel owner should pay cost of rail service disruption

Network Rail has paid out over £724,000 in compensation to train operators while part of Ayr Station has been cordoned off because of the unsafe condition of the adjacent Station Hotel.

Now Conservative MSP Brian Whittle is calling for the owners of the derelict building to be forced to cover the costs of the disruption caused.

Network Rail provide compensation on a per train/per mile basis to Scotrail when trains can’t use the track due to engineering work or other issues - from August 27 to November 9, £724,000 was paid.

Network Rail, South Ayrshire Council, and the Scottish Government have also faced costs for scaffolding, surveys, emergency repair work and administrative costs.

“This is a privately owned building and its owner should bear responsibility for the chaos caused by their failure to maintain it appropriately,” said Mr Whittle.