Still no CAB in South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire is one of only two Scottish local authority areas that has no Citizens Advice Scotland presence.

There has been pressure on South Ayrshire Council to support a branch of the rights championing service - back in 2014, Labour MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Sandra Osborne pushed for a CAB in region - and the latest move is the meeting of a steering group of councillors.

A South Ayrshire Council spokesman said: “We are committed to supporting our communities and our people, particularly those in need.

“Through our Information and Advice Hub we provide services which deal with income maximisation, debt and money advice and consumer information.”

Labour MP Bill Grant said: “I understand a steering group has been formed within the council with a view to considering hosting a CAB in South Ayrshire.

“In my 10 years as a councillor in South Ayrshire, myself and the wider public were well satisfied with the advice services provided at Ayr.

“There is also the Information and Advice Hub in Mainholm Road which I always received good reports from people who sought assistance. South Ayrshire Council has customer service centres in Girvan, Maybole, Prestwick and Troon. In my 10 years I did not sense any conflict of interest and I believe when advice was sought the best advice was given.”