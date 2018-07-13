Support for dementia care

The South Ayrshire Dementia Support Association is £5000 better off after a donation by South Ayrshire Council.

The donation was made possible thanks to the generosity of bereaved families who allowed metal implants to be recovered and then recycled following cremations at Masonhill Crematorium.

The council is a member of the UK Crematoria recycling metals scheme, which means that with the permission of the deceased person’s family, any leftover metals can be recycled and the money used to help good causes in Ayrshire.

South Ayrshire Dementia Support Association provides specialist day care seven days a week for those diagnosed with dementia.

It runs services which allow carers time to themselves while the people they care for take part in fun activities, and also provides support for carers and families.

After receiving the cheque from South Ayrshire Provost Helen Moonie, SADSA day care services manager Liz Campbell said: “We’re really grateful for this donation; the money will be put towards improving client experiences.”

Provost Moonie said: “The charity relies on donations, so this is sure to make a big difference as they continue to improve the quality of life for those suffering from dementia and their families.”

For information call SADSA on 01292 288396 or 01292 474623 www.sadsa.org.uk/