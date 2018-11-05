Support for hospices Go Purple event

Go Purple events took place all over Ayrshire recently for a major fundraiser for the Ayrshire Hospice.

Over the past six years Go Purple has raised over £123,000 thanks to the generous support and commitment of people across Ayrshire, and this year was no exception.

Schools and businesses across South Ayrshire joined in the purple fun including South Ayrshire Council, Rowlands Pharmacy, Hourstons, Forehill Primary, NATS, Alex Begg & Co, Ayr Academy, Morrisons in Ayr and Troon, Clydesdale Bank, South Lodge, Tesco stores Creggan Bahn, to name but a few!

Purple bucket collections were held in Ayr Town Centre and Morrisons in Ayr supported by fantastic hospice volunteers.

Ron Swanson, assistant fundraising manager at the Ayrshire Hospice said: “Huge thanks go to the people of South Ayrshire who once again pulled out all the purple stops on Friday, October 12, in aid of the hospice. We are so grateful for your support, creativity and energy.

“This is the seventh year we have celebrated Go Purple and we hope it’s the best year yet. Funds are coming in thick and fast so watch this space for the final total raised across Ayrshire.”

Go Purple funds can be submitted to the fundraising office, 29 Miller Road, Ayr KA7 2AX or send a cheque payable to “Ayrshire Hospice”. Please mark all funds submitted with the heading ‘Go Purple’. Donations are still being welcomed by sending a text to PURP12 plus £5, or your preferred amount to 70070.

Mandy Yule, chief executive of Ayrshire Hospice added: “We aim to improve the quality of each day for people with life-limiting illness across Ayrshire, by making their today matter. I’d like to thank everyone who got involved in Go Purple.”