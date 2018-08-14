Supporting local sporting heroes

Nominations to recognise outstanding sporting achievement from across South Ayrshire are now open.

The annual South Ayrshire Sports Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 30, at Ayr Town Hall, celebrating the role sports clubs play in the region as well as recognising sporting talent and the invaluable voluntary contribution from parent helpers, coaches and officials.

The 13 awards incorporate categories from the South Ayrshire Sports Council and sportscotland’s South Ayrshire coaching, officiating and volunteering and include: Sports Personality of the Year, Junior Sports Personality, Coach of the Year, Sports Volunteer of the Year, and Local Service to Sport - Lifetime Achievement.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for economic development, tourism and leisure said: “With hundreds of people contributing to South Ayrshire’s sporting community on a weekly basis these awards are a fitting way to recognise their ongoing hard work and dedication.

“While inspirational sporting achievement plays a starring role we’re also shining a light on the people who volunteer and coach our young people, with an army of people helping to put our athletes on the map each and every day.

“If you know someone you feel should be recognised I’d urge you to make your nomination today and help bring the 2018 awards to life.”

Nominations need to be in by Friday, September 14 - https://www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/sports-awards/.