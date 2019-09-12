Tackling climate change at a local level

Funding of £450,000 to support South Ayrshire Council decarbonise heat and improve energy efficiency has been made available by the Scottish Government.

Local authorities can apply for funding to pilot Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategies which aim to identify local solutions to reduce emissions from buildings and tackle fuel poverty.

The funding is available to the nine local authorities who have not yet piloted strategies.

Scotland’s Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Earlier this year, the First Minister acknowledged that we face a global climate emergency, and the Programme for Government set out the next steps we will take to tackle climate change.

“Communities and local authorities are vital in helping us achieve our ambitious target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

“These strategies will give local authorities and communities a real stake in planning how to reduce emissions from how we heat our homes and buildings.”

He added: “The Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategies, which have already been piloted by some local authorities, respond directly to the Committee on Climate Change recommendations and will empower communities to play an active role in reducing emissions.”