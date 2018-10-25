Tarbolton churchyard wall repairs

People in Tarbolton are being invited to an event highlighting work at Tarbolton churchyard which will impact traffic in Cunningham Street for up to 16 weeks next year.

Due to long term pressure and damage caused by nearby trees, sections of the churchyard perimeter wall are now in need of extensive maintenance.

Parts of the perimeter are showing signs of deterioration and repairs are required to help secure the structure’s long-term future. Key sections will be repaired and rebuilt, a number of trees will be removed, and new trees will also be planted.

Traffic management is scheduled to be put in place on Cunningham Street (B730), with a two-way system running on a single carriageway for the duration of the work.

The works are due to start on site in April 2019 and will take 12-16 weeks to complete.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for sustainability and the environment said that the project would help secure the look and feel of the local area for generations to come.

“We’re committed to working with communities to ensure that proposals are fit for purpose and support our people and places,” said Councillor Cochrane.

“The work at Tarbolton Churchyard will help to retain the wall in its current form while removing the trees which have slowly been eroding the perimeter for many years, an issue which now has to be addressed.

“With traffic management being put in place there will be local disruption while the work continues but I’m sure people will understand our reasons for putting these measures in place.

“I’d urge anyone who wants to find out more to head along to the information event to speak to the project team directly.”

The public information event takes place at the Tarbolton Community Campus on Tuesday, October 30, between 3-6pm.