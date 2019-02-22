Technology careers for girls

Ayrshire College’s #ThisAyrhsireGirlCan campaign saw another 175 female school pupils attend a careers event focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and construction.

The Girls into Technology event at the Kilwinning Campus was in partnership with Scottish charity SmartSTEMs, which seeks to encourage more diversity in STEM, and is supported by EDF Energy.

P7, S1 and S2 pupils from Ayr Academy, Carrick Academy, Garnock Community Campus, Greenwood Academy, Kilwinning Academy, Kyle Academy, Prestwick Academy, Queen Margaret Academy, St Peter’s Primary and Whitehurst Park Primary, all took part in three workshops each, choosing from ‘CoderDojo’ coding sessions, ‘Build a PC’, ‘Using ICT to enhance learning’ and ‘Get creative with Digital Design’.

Exhibitor stands allowed students to find out about Arcserve, Curious Chip, EDF Energy, GE Aviation, JP Morgan, the RAF, the Royal Navy, Seric and Utopia Computers.

Ged Freel, head of computing and ICT at Ayrshire College, said: “For years now our This Ayrshire Girl Can campaign has successfully helped girls and women learn about, and try out, many fascinating learning and career opportunities in STEM.”

Hunterston B power station’s acting station director, Dr Roddy Angus, said: “At the moment only one in four people working in core STEM industries in Scotland is a woman but we are committed to changing that through partnerships and campaigns like SmartSTEMs and This Ayrshire Girl Can.”

Stuart Macdonald, founder of SmartSTEMs, added: “We are delighted to pull together many wonderful industry partners and scores of generous volunteers to deliver this great event for these young girls. Inclusion is a key driver for our efforts: making sure we have all parts of our society engaged in STEM will mean a future where we have the most diverse and therefore best performing teams in the world; creating ever new Intellectual Property and solving societal problems through STEM.”