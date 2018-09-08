The Ayrshire Housing board

South Ayrshire Council is no longer represented on the board of Ayrshire Housing, which was created in 2003 when Carrick Housing Association and South Ayrshire Homes merged.

Current chair, Rhonda Leith said: “We’ve grown to be one of Ayrshire’s most successful associations with the funds to tackle new opportunities.

“The big change this year was the end of South Ayrshire Council’s participation in the board. We’ll miss the councillors’ contributions but we know that the council very much still values us as their key housing partner.”

The housing association, which rents out over 1,500 houses across Ayrshire, was described by Councillor Ian Cavana, as one of the best run organisations he has been involved in, adding: “I know that it continues to be a key partner for the council in meeting local housing needs.”

Three new members were welcomed to the board of six tenants and six community volunteers.