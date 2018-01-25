The Big Energy Saving Week

Borders households could have saved themselves £1500 if they had switched their energy supplier in the last six years.

Energy watchdog Ofgem reveals that failing to switch energy supplier may have cost 19,000 of households in the Scottish Borders more than £1500 each over the past six years – the equivalent of more than half a year of the UK’s average weekly shopping trips.

This week is Big Energy Saving Week during which a nationwide campaign from the Energy Saving Trust, Citizens Advice, Citizens Advice Scotland and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) aims to help households lower their annual spend on energy.

Derek Mitchell, CEO Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “Our data tells us that the people who would benefit most from lowering their fuel bills are often the least likely to seek help.

“We urge people to take part in Big Energy Saving Week and speak to their local CAB or to check our price comparison tool for support with switching.”

Coldstream Community Trust operates a community energy switch project and a recent report indicates that the joint savings of those who signed up are between £30-40,000 as a result of working together to put pressure on energy suppliers to get a good deal.

“Coldstream Community Trust has been involved in Community Energy Switch since October 2015 and has earned £1,781,” said a community trust spokesperson.

“We have taken part in seven auctions in February, May and October each year. We have had 365 requests and 217 households switched with between £30-40,000 annual savings for households. Those who didn’t switch but asked for quotes were able to put pressure on their current supplier and get a better deal.”

To contact the Coldstream energy switch project: www.coldstream.co (‘Energy Switch’ buttons on the front page). Or ‘phone Marley or Adrian at the community centre (01890-883332) or Gerald Tait on 01890-882685

For free advice and support to cut your fuel bills call Home Energy Scotland on 0808 808 2282.