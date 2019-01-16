The Burns an’ a’ that Festival programme

The 2019 Burns an’ a’ that! Festival includes a host of new events and old favourites as South Ayrshire celebrates the 260th anniversary of the birth of Robert Burns in Alloway.

New events include: a free ‘Burns Hame Toun’ family event with The MacDonald Brothers and Clanadonia and entertainment including horse and cart trips, street food and poet’s podium concluding with a Burning Burns finale on the Auld Brig on Sunday, January 27, from 12 noon to 5pm; ‘Burns Hame Toun Live Music Nights’ with Karen Mathieson, Horse, Carol Laula and Mànran on Friday, January 25 and Saturday January 26, Ayr Town Hall; World’s First Burns Supper Drive Thru on Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27, 3-7pm; New Burns 19 on Saturday, January 26, 6-10pm.

Traditional events include a wreath laying service at Burns Statue Square on Friday, January 25, and the announcement of the Robert Burns Humanitarian Award 2019 on Wednesday, January 23. All of this plus haggis hoolies, Burns suppers, theatre, musical performances and even a hairy haggis afternoon tea, help to create a programme that the bard would be proud of.

Councillor Brian McGinley, South Ayrshire Council’s said the programme was shaping up to be one of the best ever: “Every year thousands of people come to South Ayrshire to celebrate the birthplace of Robert Burns and the 260th anniversary programme promises to be one of our most memorable years.”

“Through events like these we’re putting South Ayrshire on the map as a go-to destination as we celebrate the rich tradition of Burns.”

Burns Hame Toun secured £25k in funding from EventScotland through the Scotland’s Winter Festivals programme helping South Ayrshire to become one of Scotland’s primary Burns night events attracting visitors from far and wide.

Scottish Government Minister for Europe, Migration and International Development Ben Macpherson, said, “Burns Night is one of Scotland’s most well-known and best loved national days, celebrated by millions around the world. Our national bard is one of our favourite icons, and each year Burns night is a chance for us to come together, celebrate his poetry, enjoy the occasion and affirm some of our country’s most important values - fairness, equality and internationalism.”