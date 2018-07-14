The cost of bed blocking to the region’s health board is over £2m

The cost of delayed discharge from NHS Ayrshire and Arran hospitals over the three months to June is £2,364,018.

With 10,146 bed days lost as a result of patients who are medically cleared to go home but cannot leave (often because a social care package is not in place), Labour MSP, Colin Smyth, has hit out at the Scottish Government who have yet to fulfil their promise to eradicate delayed discharge.

Mr Smyth said: “The Government’s failure over delayed discharge now means that the cost to Ayrshire and Arran has reached almost £24 million. Much of the delay in discharging patients is due to social care issues and delays in care assessments. These have increased as a result of the cuts made to the budget of Ayrshire Councils”.