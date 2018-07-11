The cost of GP recruitment crisis revealed

The GP recruitment crisis facing Ayrshire is spiralling out of control according to local Labour MSP Colin Smyth.

A recent Freedom of Information Request revealed the high costs facing NHS Ayrshire and Arran for locum GPs -in the last three years the highest daily rate for a locum GP was £885, with the lowest daily rate at £340.

The health board did not employ any GP locums in 2015-16.

South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said: “These eye-watering daily rates for locum GPs demonstrate the urgent need to tackle the GP recruitment crisis locally.

“It is bizarre that we are in a situation where a locum GP is being paid in a matter of weeks the equivalent of the monthly salary of a GP.

“The reality is the SNP has underfunded primary care for over a decade and as a result family doctors are left over-stretched, overworked and under too much pressure and that’s why so few people are pursuing general practice as a career.

“The figures revealed show the extent of the workforce crisis in only one part of our NHS.

“Labour’s workforce commission, made up of independent experts and health service staff, will examine solutions that deliver real change for our health service across Ayrshire and Arran.”