Kind hearted staff at South Ayrshire Council donated hundreds of presents to children from Girvan to Troon who might not have received gifts on Christmas Day.

Launched in 2015, the council’s Giving Trees campaign saw trees in place at eight council buildings, with labels attached containing a child’s name and age. Staff then took a label from the tree, bought and wrapped a gift for the child before returning it back to the tree with its label attached. More than 400 were snapped up within a fortnight.

The presents were gathered up by an army of helpers who made sure they all reached families before the Christmas break.

The Giving Tree is a favourite of Eileen Howat’s, chief executive at South Ayrshire Council. She said: “Ever since we first launched the Giving Tree campaign, staff have embraced the idea with the tickets always taken in a matter of days, meaning we often have offers of further help to buy even more presents.

“I’m proud to say that this year was no different and hundreds of people across South Ayrsh ire will now be receiving gifts at a time that we know brings additional financial worries and additional pressure for families.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported the campaign and hope that our gesture will have made a difference to hundreds of children and young people.”