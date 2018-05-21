The luxury Trump Turnbery is Scotland’s Hotel of the Year

Trump Turnberry has been named as Scottish Hotel of the Year amid acclamations from the judges that endorsed the US president’s boasts about his South Ayrshire golf resort.

The trophy was awarded last week with a string of superlatives for the upgrading of the hotel and golf courses completed since Donald Trump bought the complex four years ago.

In addition, general manager Ralph Porciani, received the Hotel Manager (large hotel) of the Year award.

The awards came as a report showed hotels in Scotland outperformed the rest of the UK last year, helped by an influx of overseas visitors and a rise in the number of Britons holidaying closer to home.

Anita Ujszaszi, awards director of the Scottish Hotel Awards, said Trump Turnberry had been chosen as overall winner for leading in the luxury, events and golf categories.