The voice of young people

South Ayrshire Council is getting ready to host its 10th annual Youth Conference on November 2.

The conference is a great opportunity to highlight all the fantastic work which takes place across South Ayrshire to give young people a voice. It’s also a good sounding board to find out what else can be done to tackle important issues such as mental health.

Around 80 young people are expected to attend the conference with all secondary schools represented, Ayrshire College and a range of youth organisations. With lots of young people there on the day, organisers will find out their thoughts on plans for a mental wellbeing charter for schools.

There will also be interactive fun and informative workshops based around mental health and wellbeing with partners such as SA Young Scot, NHS, Police Scotland, and Ayrshire College and many others.

2018 is the Year of Young People and the conference will feature presentations from those who have taken part in initiatives to highlight the achievements, needs and aspirations of young people.

Councillor William Grant said: “We’re committed to supporting our young people and working with them to make life in South Ayrshire even better. This conference is invaluable as it shines a light on issues which affect young people living here and lets us work with them to develop solutions.”