This is what to expect when Storm Callum hits Northern Ireland

The third storm of the 18/19 season is set to bring heavy downpours and strong gales to Northern Ireland, with yellow weather warnings currently in place in some areas.

Today is set to see persistent and occasionally heavy rain, which will clear northeastwards through the early afternoon, with sunny spells developing and the odd shower in the west.

The third storm of the 18/19 season is set to bring heavy downpours and strong gales to Northern Ireland, with yellow weather warnings currently in place in some areas

There will be occasionally strong southeasterly winds, which will then ease.

However, it is Friday (October 12) which is set to see the full force of Storm Callum, with increasing cloud which brings rain northwards through the afternoon.

Saturday is then set to see persistent and heavy rain, particularly through the morning.

Yellow weather warnings currently in place

There is currently a yellow warning for wind in place for Northern Ireland.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

-Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

-It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

According to the Met Office, gusts of 50 mph are likely with potential for gusts of 60 mph around exposed coasts and hills.

High tides are also near their peak, heightening the risk of coastal impacts due to large waves.

Strong winds are expected to arrive across Northern Ireland during Thursday night, continue to spread by Friday morning.

However, as Friday progresses the winds are likely to ease across some parts of Northern Ireland.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said; “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding.

There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”