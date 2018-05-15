This year’s Ayr Golf Week features five new competitions

Golfers have only days left to register to take part in a new look competition during Ayr Golf Week.

Hundreds of golfers from across the UK are expected to take part in the showcase event which provides a serious challenge for amateur golfers of different abilities.

Ayr Golf Week is played between the Belleisle and Seafield Courses from Sunday - Sunday, June 3-10. Competitors are given the opportunity to play on parkland courses, while competing for a number of historic trophies and generous prize funds. Registrations are open until Monday, May 21, 2018.

Five new competitions are being introduced to Ayr Golf Week in 2018 to help appeal to the broadest possible range of golfers. The new Robert Burns Trophy is open to people with higher handicaps and complements the established Tom o’Shanter and Handyside tournaments, while the new Gents Greensomes widens the field further still by providing an additional competition format in this year’s event.

To mark the Scottish Government’s Year of Young People 2018 two new competitions have been introduced: the Junior Stableford and the Junior Open are open to young people looking to get a taste of competitive golf on our fantastic golf courses.

Councillor Brian McGinley, believes that this year’s festival would be one of the best.

To enter call 01292 612 398 before Monday, May 21, 2018 or see any of the starters at Belleisle, Dalmilling, Girvan, Maybole or Troon.

“We remain committed to working with our partners and communities to make life better in South Ayrshire and the 2018 Golf Festival plays an important role in our wider work,” said Councillor McGinley.

“Through actively promoting the area as a go-to destination which enjoys a rich golfing history we’re also championing healthy lifestyles and encouraging a new generation of people to take up the sport.

“We look forward to welcoming this year’s competitors to enjoy challenging rounds against the backdrop of some of Scotland’s most spectacular natural scenery.”

There are 15 competitions across the week, including the showcase Tam o’ Shanter and Handyside Tournament with £5,000 prize money for the week-long event, alongside long-standing favourites including the Stableford Competition, the Open Mixed Greensomes, Ladies Tri-am, and the Ladies Open Greensomes.