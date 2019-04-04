Tourist attractions open this week for the summer season

Historic Environment Scotland has launched its 2019 events programme as its new summer season gets underway this week.

On Monday, April 1, seven attractions throughout Glasgow, Clyde and Ayrshire reopened for the season - Biggar Gasworks Museum, Craignethan Castle, Crossraguel Abbey, Lochranza Castle, Maybole Collegiate Church, Newark Castle and Skelmorlie Aisle.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial & tourism at HES, said: “The start of the season is always an exciting time for us, as we get ready to welcome new and returning visitors to our sites across the country. At Historic Environment Scotland we are passionate about being able to provide experiences that allow locals and visitors to explore Scotland’s rich heritage.

“Embracing the vast history of the country, we’re able to bring the stories of our past to life in new and innovative ways through our programme of events. Our 2019 schedule offers a great way to discover Scotland’s past, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our venues across Glasgow, Clyde, Ayrshire and the rest of Scotland.”

Tickets for events in Glasgow, Clyde and Ayrshire can be bought in advance online or purchased on the day of the event. Visitors who purchase their tickets online will be able to save 10 percent with many events free of charge for Historic Scotland members.

For more information, visit historicdaysawait.scot. #historicdaysawait