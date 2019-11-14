Disruption for motorists as A77 through Girvan closes for weekend

As the conclusion to the A77 Stumpy Corner improvement programme, Scotland TranServ will resurface 0.5km of the A77 through Girvan.

In order to reduce disruption, Scotland TranServ will deliver two resurfacing projects under a single weekend closure of the carriageway, with two additional overnight closures for lining and loop installation works. Resurfacing between Henrietta Street and Old Street Garage will be part of the final programme.

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Road Design Engineer said: “We have been working alongside our Road Safety colleagues to combine these projects. Our plan had been to resurface the A77 through Girvan in the New Year, however working in close consultation with the local authority, emergency service and key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to accelerate the delivery of this programme.

“By utilising the same closure as the Stumpy Corner works, we can improve the efficiency of the project, delivering not only new traffic signals and footways, but tangible, long-term improvements to the trunk road through Girvan for residents, commuters, businesses and holidaymakers.

“It will however be necessary to close the trunk road through the town for the duration of the weekend, and we would like to thank drivers in advance for their patience. Shops and other businesses will remain open for pedestrian access, with parking maintained either end of the closure.”

Over the last few weeks, Scotland TranServ’s Strategic Road Safety team has been delivering improvements in the Stumpy Corner area of Girvan. The team has installed new traffic signals and footways, with the resurfacing programme the conclusion of this work.

In order to complete this programme of work as quickly and safely as possible, it will be necessary to implement a weekend closure and two overnight closures of the trunk road between the hours of:

8pm Friday 22nd to 6am Monday 25th November

8pm Monday 25th to 6am Tuesday 26th November

8pm Tuesday 26th to 6am Wednesday 27th November

Vincent Tait, Scotland TranServ’s Strategic Road Safety Manager added: “We’ve been working continuously with the community and stakeholders in the planning and delivery of these works, and we thank them for their patience while this essential programme has been delivered. The new traffic signals and footways will help to enhance this area of the town for residents and tourists alike.

“It was important to Scotland TranServ and Transport Scotland that works were completed ahead of the busy Christmas shopping period, minimising disruption to residents and retailers at this busy time.”

Local diversions will be in place throughout the weekend resurfacing programme. Drivers are advised to allow some addition time for their journeys. Motorists can check the Traffic Scotland website or follow @trafficscotland on Twitter for live trunk road updates.