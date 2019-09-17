Essential repairs to get underway on A77 Craigskelly Seawall

As part of Transport Scotland’s strategic trunk road management programme, Scotland TranServ will this month begin essential repairs on the A77 Craigskelly Seawall, south of Girvan.

In order to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible, it will be necessary to implement a single lane closure of the northbound carriageway between Monday 23rd of September and Sunday the 13th of October.

Alaister Walker, Scotland TranServ’s Senior Structures Technician said: “Scotland TranServ will remove the existing brick structure, and install a new vehicle barrier to protect the safety of our workers during the works.

“We will then construct a soil slope towards the beach side and build a rock armour defence to protect the slope from future erosion. The new vehicle barrier will enhance road user safety on completion of the works.

“We have been working in consultation with the local authority, emergency services and key local stakeholders to carefully schedule these works to reduce the impact on the travelling public and complete the project ahead of the harsh wintry conditions which can often make such projects more difficult.”

Temporary traffic lights will be installed on the A77 northbound carriageway during the three week project. Drivers, particularly those heading to and from the ferry port at Cairnryan, are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

Scotland TranServ is delivering an important programme of work to improve South West Scotland’s trunk road infrastructure on behalf of Transport Scotland, supporting the economic growth and development of our communities.

Billy Troup, Scotland TranServ’s Bridges Manager added: “Our teams coordinate works in consultation with a number of authorities and stakeholders, balancing the need to maintain our trunk roads with the necessity to keep South West Scotland moving. It is our aim to deliver these long-term benefits to commuters, businesses and tourists visiting our area, with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption throughout.”

Motorists are advised to visit trafficscotland.org or follow @trafficscotland on Twitter for live trunk road updates.