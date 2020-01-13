Fallen tree blocks A77 at Maybole causing traffic problems

A large fallen tree closed the A77 at Maybole for several hours this afternoon and evening (Monday, January 13).

The tree closed the road in both directions, causing significant traffic problems and forcing drivers to take time-consuming diversions.

A team from TranServ, the firm responsible for maintaining the south west Scotland trunk roads, spent several hours working to clear the blockage.

The road was partially opened just before 8pm, with vehicles managing to pass under traffic management,

Further updates will be posted on the Traffic Scotland Twitter feed - @trafficscotland