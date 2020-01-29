Landslip prevention work to begin on A77 south of Ballantrae

Scotland TranServ, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will shortly begin a six month programme of ground improvement works to address the potential for landslip at Carlock Wall, south of Ballantrae.

Works will begin on Monday, February 3 with the installation of the site compound. The project will entail the removal of half of the carriageway and excavating the steep embankment and existing wall beneath it.

One lane will be kept open by pinning the exposed face to allow a reinforced earth wall to be constructed beneath the trunk road. Finally, the carriageway will be rebuilt and a new safety barrier and environmental noise barrier will be constructed.

Charles Macklin, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Engineer said: “Our Bridges team has been monitoring the potential of the Carlock Wall embankment for landslip. Meanwhile we have carried out detailed ground investigations and completed an extensive design programme, to deliver a project that will minimise the impact on the travelling public, while implementing a long-term solution to the area’s stability issues.”

It will be necessary to reduce the trunk road to a single lane, with temporary traffic lights in place to throughout this extensive programme of work. Having identified issues with the stability of the embankment, Scotland TranServ has been monitoring the location throughout the duration of the current network maintenance contract.

Mr Macklin added: “As part of our extensive consultation process, Scotland TranServ has developed the programme of work through discussions with local authorities, emergency services and key stakeholders. This is a busy trunk road, carrying large volumes of freight traffic from the nearby ferry terminals at Cairnryan. Together, we have carefully considered the potential traffic impacts and believe this to be the best solution in delivering long-term protection for the embankment and A77 trunk road.”

Drivers, and particularly those heading for ferry services, are advised to allow some additional time for their journeys while these works are progressing. Special arrangements will be made for emergency service vehicles, however no extra specifications have been made for windfarm traffic or other oversized vehicles.

Motorists can visit trafficscotland.org or follow @trafficscotland on Twitter to view the live trunk road updates.

Other road works set to take place throughout 2020 include Minishant drainage investigation (February/March); Cassillis Hotel to North Gateway

resurfacing work (March) and work to be carried out near Carlock Hill (December 2020).