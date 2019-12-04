Long delays expected during weekend closure of A77 Seamill to New Smyrton

Scotland TranServ, on behalf of Transport Scotland will deliver road surface improvements to 500 metres of the A77 between Seamill and New Smyrton, south of Ballantrae.

In order to deliver this short programme of resurfacing as quickly and safely as possible, it will be necessary to implement a weekend closure of the trunk road from Friday 13th until Monday 16th of December.

Dayle Gillespie, Scotland TranServ’s project lead on the resurfacing works said: “To deliver this essential road surface improvement project as safely and efficiently as possible, we will need to close the A77 trunk road in this area. This unfortunately will mean an extensive diversion, which will add a further 50 minutes to forecasted journey time.

“We have been working in consultation with the local authority, emergency services and key stakeholders to carefully plan these works for minimal impact on commuters, freight traffic and tourists using this route. The project has therefore been scheduled out with the peak holiday season, prior to Christmas and avoiding major local events and festivals. It is also important that we deliver this programme ahead of the worst of the wintry weather.

“Scotland TranServ would like to take this opportunity to thank local communities and motorists for their patience while this essential programme of resurfacing is delivered.”

To complete this road surface improvement programme as efficiently and effectively as possible, it will be necessary to close the A77 trunk road in this area from 8pm on Friday 13 until 6am on Monday, December 16.

Lengthy diversions will be in place throughout this weekend resurfacing programme. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes or allow in excess of 50 minutes extra for their journey. Live trunk road updates are available by visiting trafficscotland.org, or by following @trafficscotland on Twitter. Further project information is available on the Scotland TranServ website.

This investment into the A77 is one of a number of such programmes being carried out by Scotland TranServ across South West Scotland, supporting the economic growth and development of the area.

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Roads Design Engineer added: “This programme of work has been scheduled to be delivered with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption. Across South West Scotland, we’re working on behalf of Transport Scotland to prioritise such barriers to accessibility and deliver our trunk road improvement programme as quickly and safely as possible.”