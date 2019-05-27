Maybole bypass work has started

Work on Maybole by-pass got underway last week when Scottish Transport Secretary Miahcael Matheson broke ground on-site, to the north of the town.

The project will involve the construction of 5km of carriageway with associated junctions, plus providing opportunities for overtaking. Work will also be required to tie-in the new bypass to the existing A77 trunk road.

Mr Matheson said: “I am delighted to be here in Maybole to mark the start of this project which has been long awaited, particularly by the local community.

“The project will deliver benefits for both road users and the local community and builds upon the significant investment already delivered across ten improvement projects on the A75 and A77 since 2007.

“The Scottish Government is committed to having a safer and more efficient transport network and the start of the work is another step forward to delivering this for the people of Scotland.”

South of Scotland Conservative MSP Brian Whittle added: “It’s fantastic to see the years of hard campaigning by Maybole residents and drivers on the A77 finally deliver a bypass for the town.

“This bypass will make a big difference to drivers on the A77 and free Maybole from the impact of constant heavy traffic cutting through the town. A bypass for Maybole is a step in the right direction but it’s far from the only improvement the A77 needs. I’ll continue to push for the Scottish Government to commit to the same kind of significant investment along the A77 as we’ve seen on roads like the A9.”

“The bypass must be the first of many improvements to the A77, not the only one.”