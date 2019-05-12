Motor cyclists’ route to rally

Police are appealing to drivers in the region to take care as around 3500 motorcycles are expected to be on the roads on their way to the annual North West 200 motorcycle road race in Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 18.

The bikes are expected to use the A75 and A77 trunk roads through the region, as the riders travel to the ferry port at Cairnryan to attend the event, and then back using the same route when the race is over.

Police are warning motorists to expect high numbers of motorcyclists on these roads from Thursday, May 16, through to Monday, May 20, as riders make their way to and from the event.

“Generally the motorcyclists travel in groups and are fairly easy to spot, however motorists should be aware that single bikes can suddenly appear and can be difficult to see at times.

Sergeant Wayne Carnochan from the Roads Policing Unit said: “A policing plan has been developed over the years to assist the motorcyclists to pass safely through our region and it has proved very successful.

“Once again we will put this plan into operation and will have an increased road presence along the A75 and on the A77 roads during this time, including Police Scotland motorcycle patrols and will focus on accident hot spots and promoting responsible driver and rider behaviour.”