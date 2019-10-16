Refurbishment of A77 in Girvan set to cause travel disruption for motorists

As part of Transport Scotland’s management and maintenance of the trunk road network, and in line with removing barriers to accessibility, Scotland TranServ will shortly begin a six-week refurbishment programme for the A77 at Stumpy Corner, Girvan.

The works will include the upgrade of the traffic signals, new footways and resurfacing of the carriageway, and will begin on Monday, October 21 with completion scheduled for the end of November.

The refurbishment of the traffic signals and footways will be completed under a four-week period using temporary signals and lane closures. Resurfacing of the trunk road is then proposed to take place under a weekend closure. All works will be completed ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Jane Maclennan, Scotland TranServ’s Road Safety Engineer said: “We are working in consultation with the local authority, emergency services and key stakeholders to schedule this essential programme of work for minimal impact on the local community and businesses. We will keep customers updated on the programme of works through a variety of avenues.

“Scotland TranServ will maintain access to homes and businesses throughout this project. We intend completing the works on each corner of the junction a week at a time, including resurfacing of the footways. The project will conclude with the weekend closure of the A77 carriageway to completely resurface this stretch of the trunk road.”

In order to complete this programme of work as quickly and safely as possible, it will be necessary to work between the hours of:

∙ 7am to 7pm each day for four weeks from Monday, October 21

∙ 8pm Friday, November 22 to 6am Monday, November 25, resurfacing of A77 trunk road

All trunk road traffic will be diverted from Shallochpark Roundabout via Coalpots Road and the B734 to Bridgemill Roundabout, from the 21 October until works are completed. Local traffic for Girvan will be signed ‘Business as Usual’ for deliveries, shoppers and residents. During the works, the car park at Hamilton Street / Old Street will remain open – however, an area will be sectioned off for use as a site compound. Access will be maintained throughout for emergency service vehicles. No additional arrangements will be made for windfarm traffic.

Drivers are advised to allow some additional time for their journeys throughout this project. Live trunk road information is available by visiting trafficscotland.org, or by following @trafficscotland on Twitter. Further information will be made available on the Scotland TranServ website.

This investment into the A77 is one of a number of such programmes being carried out by Scotland TranServ across South West Scotland, supporting the economic growth and development of the area.

Vincent Tait, Scotland TranServ’s Road Safety Manager added: “This programme of work has been scheduled to be delivered with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption. Across South West Scotland, we’re working on behalf of Transport Scotland to prioritise such barriers to accessibility and deliver our trunk road improvement programme as quickly and safely as possible.”