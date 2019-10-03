Resurfacing work of the A77 South of Doonholm

Scotland TranServ, on behalf of Transport Scotland, will shortly begin resurfacing of the A77 South of Doonholm.

In order to complete the short project as quickly and safely as possible, following a series of weekday overnight closures, it will be necessary to close the trunk road over the weekend of Friday the 11th to Monday the 14th of October.

David Montgomery, Scotland TranServ’s Assistant Engineer said: “Scotland TranServ has been working in consultation with the local authority, emergency services and key stakeholders to carefully schedule this short programme of work for minimal impact on the local community and businesses using this busy route.

“The project is the latest part of our programme, on behalf of Transport Scotland to resurface the A77 in this area. This investment will deliver tangible, long-term benefits for commuters, tourists and the local business community. We will continue to work with our customers to help identify areas of the trunk road network requiring essential resurfacing work and schedule them as appropriate into our busy programme for South West Scotland.”

To maximise the efficiency in the delivery of this resurfacing project, while reducing disruption, we require to close the trunk road during the following period:

· 8pm on Monday 7 until 6am on Tuesday, October 8

· 8pm on Tuesday 8 until 6am on Wednesday, October 9

· 8pm on Wednesday 9 until 6am on Thursday, October 10

· 8pm on Thursday 10 until 6am on Friday, October 11

· 8pm on Friday 11 until 6am on Monday, October 14 – Weekend Closure

Local diversions will be in place throughout this short programme of work. Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles. No additional arrangements have been made for windfarm traffic.

Drivers are advised to check trafficscotland.org, or to follow @trafficscotland on Twitter for live trunk road updates. Additional project information is available on the Scotland TranServ website.

Scotland TranServ is delivering an important programme of work to improve South West Scotland’s trunk road infrastructure on behalf of Transport Scotland, supporting the economic growth and development of our communities.

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Roads Design Engineer added: “Our teams coordinate works in consultation with a number of authorities and stakeholders, balancing the need to maintain our trunk roads with the necessity to keep South West Scotland moving. It is our aim to deliver these long-term benefits to commuters, businesses and tourists visiting our area, with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption throughout.”