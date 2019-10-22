Weekend closure of A77 Dalquat to Minnybae

The resurfacing of 850m of the A77 between Dalquat and Minnybae, south of Kirkoswald will mean disruption as it closes this weekend.

In order to complete this £260k as quickly and safely as possible, it will be necessary for Scotland TranServ to implement a weekend closure of the trunk road, from Friday 25th until Monday 28th of October.

Dayle Gillespie, Scotland TranServ’s design lead on the project said: “We’ve been working in consultation with local authorities, emergency services and key stakeholders to carefully schedule these works, reducing the potential disruption on the local community and businesses. Because of the nature of the trunk road in this area, it will be necessary to carry out the works under a weekend closure.

“Diversions will be in place throughout this short programme of work. Motorists are advised to allow plenty of additional time for their journeys, particularly those heading for ferries at Cairnryan. We would like to thank drivers for their patience while this important resurfacing programme is carried out.”

To protect the safety of our workers and motorists, it will be necessary to complete these works under a series of closures during the following times:

Until Friday 25th October under daytime traffic lights

8pm on Friday 25th until 6am on Monday 28th October – under full closure

8pm on Monday 28th until 6am on Tuesday 29th October – under full closure

8pm on Tuesday 29th until 6am on Wednesday 30th October – under full closure

8pm on Wednesday 30th until 6am on Thursday 31st October – under full closure

8pm on Thursday 31st October until 6am on Friday 1st November– under full closure

To maximise the efficiency of the closures, Scotland TranServ will also carry out additional works during these times, including the removal of vegetation, kerb and drainage cleaning, gully maintenance and replacement works, manhole repair and renewal, and the replacement of existing filter stone.

Diversions will be in place whilst full closures of the trunk road are in operation. Live trunk road updates can be found by visiting trafficscotland.org, or by following @trafficscotland on Twitter. Further information is available on the Scotland TranServ website.

This investment into the A77 is one of a number of such programmes being carried out by Scotland TranServ across South West Scotland, supporting the economic growth and development of the area.

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Roads Design Engineer added: “This programme of work has been scheduled to be delivered with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption. Across South West Scotland, we’re working on behalf of Transport Scotland to prioritise such road maintenance issues and deliver our road surface improvement projects as quickly and safely as possible.”